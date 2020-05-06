Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Joyce Elizabeth Willoughby Alexander

Obituaries
0
Share:

Joyce Elizabeth Willoughby Alexander, 83, passed away at home after a long hard battle. She was born in Sandersville, Georgia on April 18, 1937 to Rufus and Hattie Haden Willoughby.
Joyce met and married Morris Eugene Alexander in Lockhart in 1982. She was a real estate agent in Lockhart with Alexander Real Estate.
Joyce is survived by her loving and caring husband of 37 years, Morris Alexander; sons, Michael Tanner and his wife Yvonne and Patrick Tanner and his wife Elizabeth; stepson, Marshall Eugene Alexander; daughter, Alisa Smith and her husband Ricky; stepdaughter, Marlene Schwertfeger and her husband Mike; sister in law, Catherine Alexander; 4 grandchildren: Kirk, Dexter, Wendy and Kimberley and 8 great grandchildren.
A funeral service was held at First Lockhart Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Burial followed at Bunton Cemetery. Services are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home. You may visit www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook or send a sympathy card to the family.
To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/joyce-elizabeth-willoughby-alexander

Share:
Previous Article

Jay Lynn [Van Cleave] Fortman

Next Article

Benjamin John Jones

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION