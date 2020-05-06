Joyce Elizabeth Willoughby Alexander Share:







Joyce Elizabeth Willoughby Alexander, 83, passed away at home after a long hard battle. She was born in Sandersville, Georgia on April 18, 1937 to Rufus and Hattie Haden Willoughby.

Joyce met and married Morris Eugene Alexander in Lockhart in 1982. She was a real estate agent in Lockhart with Alexander Real Estate.

Joyce is survived by her loving and caring husband of 37 years, Morris Alexander; sons, Michael Tanner and his wife Yvonne and Patrick Tanner and his wife Elizabeth; stepson, Marshall Eugene Alexander; daughter, Alisa Smith and her husband Ricky; stepdaughter, Marlene Schwertfeger and her husband Mike; sister in law, Catherine Alexander; 4 grandchildren: Kirk, Dexter, Wendy and Kimberley and 8 great grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at First Lockhart Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Burial followed at Bunton Cemetery. Services are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home. You may visit www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook or send a sympathy card to the family.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/joyce-elizabeth-willoughby-alexander