Joyce Lafaye Adcock Share:







Joyce Lafaye Adcock, 89, of Abilene, passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2019. Cremation services have been selected with Tankersley Funeral Home in Stamford. A memorial service will be held later this month with interment of cremains at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home.

Joyce Lafaye Fagley was born June 22, 1930 in Abilene, Texas to Lester James and Linnie Lorena Cummings Fagley. She was raised in Clyde and graduated from Clyde high school in 1947. After graduation Joyce enrolled in Abilene Christian College and graduated in 1962 with her teaching certificate. She taught elementary school in Jim Ned, Lockhart, and Clovis, New Mexico for 32 years before retiring. Joyce married Alton Adcock on February 4, 1963 in Big Spring, Texas. He preceded her in death in 2006. She was a member of the Church of Christ, an amazing seamstress and a specialized reading teacher.

Survivors include 5 sons: Donald Weldon of Elgin, TX; Tommy Weldon of Abilene, TX; Gary Weldon of Abilene, TX; Mike Adcock of Allen, TX; and Glen Adcock and wife Tammy of Lockhart, TX; 1 daughter, Lana McNeil and husband Michael of Abilene, TX; 10 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one son Ronny Adcock in 2012 and a sister Jean Mapes in 2019.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Judy Washburn for her loving care of their mother.

Online condolences may be made and viewed at www.tankersleyfuneralhome.com

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/joyce-lafaye-adcock