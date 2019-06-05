Joyce Lanelle Dollar Share:







Joyce Lanelle Dollar, 84 of Lockhart, went to her heavenly home on May 31, 2019. Joyce was born November 10, 1934, in Salado, TX to Joe and Helen Wilson. She lived most of her early life in Salado and Belton where she graduated from Belton High School in 1953.

On August 14, 1954 Joyce married the love of her life, Roy Dollar in Belton, Texas. They moved from Belton to Cypress Fairbanks and then to Lockhart in 1967. They raised their three children, Mark, David and Susan in Lockhart where Joyce worked as a secretary at the Clearfork and Intermediate School Campuses for Lockhart ISD for 25 years.

She was a member of FUMC for 52 years, where she served on numerous church committees, taught Sunday School, was a member of United Methodist Women, and enjoyed fellowship with her weekly Emmaus group. Joyce and Roy spent many years attending Texas A&M Football games, traveling, playing 42 and Bridge with friends, hosting and attending family gatherings, and watching grandchildren in many events over the years.

She had a wonderful group of lady friends that would gather for supper club monthly. Her hobbies included making wreaths and floral arrangements, collecting angels, making peanut brittle, and reading Max Lucado books.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe & Helen Wilson; Roy Dollar Sr. and Mary Dollar (in-laws), and Elaine Wilson (sister-in-law).

Joyce is survived by her husband of 64 years, Roy Dollar, Jr. of Lockhart; three children: Mark Dollar(Alison) of Lockhart, David Dollar (Bridget) of San Marcos, and Susan Schroeder (Winn) of Lockhart; six grandchildren: Tammy Walker (Chris) of Rosanky, Michael Dollar (Evelyn) of Sante Fe, Caley Powers (Andrew) of Bedford, Kimberley Miller (Kelly) of Weatherford, Lindsey Schroeder of Chicago IL, and Cassie Schroeder of San Marcos; her nine greatgrandchildren: Tori and Tatum Walker, Christian, Alex and Sophia Riojas, Brianna, Caleb and Opal Dollar, Hayes Miller and Baby Powers on the way. She is survived by one brother, Bill Wilson (Patsy) of Salado and sister-in-law, Frances Barnes of San Antonio.

A memorial service will be held on June 10, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Lockhart, TX at 2:00 PM with Pastor Nancy Day officiating. A short reception will be held in the church Social Hall following the service.

In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in Joyce’s name to FUMC of Lockhart, PO Box 897, Lockhart, Tx 78644

A special thanks to Parkview Nursing & Rehabilitation Staff, 1501 S. Main St. Lockhart, TX 78644, and the Heart-to-Heart Hospice staff, 1340 Wonderworld Dr. Suite 4202 San Marcos, TX 78666, for the care and compassion they extended to Joyce and the Dollar family.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/Joyce-Lanelle-Dollar