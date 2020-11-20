Juan A. Silva Share:







April 11, 1949 – November 16, 2020

Juan A. Silva, 71, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones.

Juan was born and raised in the rural area of Lockhart, Texas, born to Mr. Guadalupe and Maria A. Silva on April 11, 1949. His siblings are Mr. Frank Silva (Augustina), Adulfo Silva, David Silva (Andrea), Mary Gomez, and Long John (Christina).

Juan and Mary Ann Verver married on March 23, 1969 and were blessed with three children: Michelle Gomez (Fernando), Johnathan Silva (Erica), and Kristi Vega (Gilbert). Their grandchildren are Johnathan Silva Jr., Joshua Silva (Chansea), Nicolos Silva, Phoebe Silva, Karisma Vega, and Lolo Vega. Their great grandchildren are Savio, Fabian, Joshua Jr., Javory, and Juan David Silva.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, November 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 20 at 3:30 p.m. at the San Pablo Cemetery in Lockhart. A procession to the cemetery will depart from the funeral home at 3 p.m.

Pallbearers include: Gilbert Vega, Fernando Gomez, Johnathan Silva Jr., Joshua Silva, Nick Silva and Chris Baltierra. Honorary pallbearers include: Savio, Josh, Javory, Juan David, Lolo, Phoebe and Kurry.

Arrangements are under the direction on Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com