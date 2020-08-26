Juan Olvera, Jr. Share:







Juan Olvera, Jr., 30, beloved Husband, Father, Son and Brother, was called to his eternal resting place on August 18, 2020. He entered this world on March 17, 1990 in Ft. Myers, FL, born to Juan Olvera and Sipriana Velez. He is survived by his wife and kids Maricela Olvera, daughters: Aleah, Alayshia, Lavy, and Natalie, sons: Jonathan, Juan, Santos, Cashton, Vincenzo, father: Juan Olvera; mother: Sepriana Velez; brother: Simon and Brian, sister: Yolanda, grandfather: Seferino Olvera, and Six nieces, and Six nephews.

Recitation of the rosary was at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass was celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial followed in Blumberg Cemetery in McQueeney, Texas.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/juan-olvera-jr