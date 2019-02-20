Juanita Fernandez Share:







Juanita Fernandez, 88, beloved Mother and Sister, was called to her eternal resting place on February 17, 2019. She entered this world on January 27, 1931 in Lockhart, TX, born to Miguel and Apolonia Hernandez. She is survived by her son Rodolfo Fernandez; siblings, Tommi Felan, Margarita Flores, Atanacio (Nacho) Hernandez, Doralisa Gil, Gilbert Hernandez, and Domingo Hernandez. She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.

Family will receive family and friends at 5:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, with the recitation of the holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at DeLeon Funeral Home.

Services under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas (512) 376-6200

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Juanita-Fernandez