Juanita “Janie” Castillo Pompa

Juanita Castillo Pompa, 75, passed away on November 18, 2019 at Seton Kyle Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born in San Marcos, Texas to parents Pedro and Genoveva (Rodriguez) Gutierrez on October 16, 1944. Janie as she is known, was 1 of 11 children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nick Pompa on March 17, 2019; her parents, and two sisters, Dominga Alvarez and Mary Alvarez.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at McCurdy Funeral Home from 5 to 9 p.m. and continue Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at McCurdy Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park, Martindale.

Janie is survived by her 8 children: Julian Castillo, III, Pedro Castillo (Rosemary), Jerry Castillo (Becky), Mary Jane Mendez (Mario), Sylvia Torres (Pablo), Joel Castillo (Mona Caballero), Ernest Castillo (Veronica), Jesse Lopez (Roxanne); Step-sons: Nick Pompa Jr., Arasmo Pompa, Hector Pompa; Step-sisters: Ema Pompa and Adelita Pompa; 5 sisters: Carmelita Castillo, Guadalupe Balderas, Nicolasa Delgado, Pauline Alvarez and Julia Ramirez; 3 brothers: Simon Guardiola, Juan Guardiola and Jesse Guardiola; 15 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

