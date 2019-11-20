Post Register

Top Menu

Main Menu


Benny Boyd

Juanita “Janie” Castillo Pompa

Obituaries
0
Share:

Juanita Castillo Pompa, 75, passed away on November 18, 2019 at Seton Kyle Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born in San Marcos, Texas to parents Pedro and Genoveva (Rodriguez) Gutierrez on October 16, 1944. Janie as she is known, was 1 of 11 children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nick Pompa on March 17, 2019; her parents, and two sisters, Dominga Alvarez and Mary Alvarez.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at McCurdy Funeral Home from 5 to 9 p.m. and continue Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at McCurdy Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park, Martindale.
Janie is survived by her 8 children: Julian Castillo, III, Pedro Castillo (Rosemary), Jerry Castillo (Becky), Mary Jane Mendez (Mario), Sylvia Torres (Pablo), Joel Castillo (Mona Caballero), Ernest Castillo (Veronica), Jesse Lopez (Roxanne); Step-sons: Nick Pompa Jr., Arasmo Pompa, Hector Pompa; Step-sisters: Ema Pompa and Adelita Pompa; 5 sisters: Carmelita Castillo, Guadalupe Balderas, Nicolasa Delgado, Pauline Alvarez and Julia Ramirez; 3 brothers: Simon Guardiola, Juan Guardiola and Jesse Guardiola; 15 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/juanita-janie-castillo-pompa

Share:
Previous Article

Martha Ann Sutton Robinson

Next Article

Annie Lee Bunch Means

Related articles

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ADVERTISE - SUBSCRIBE - E-PRINT EDITION