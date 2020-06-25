Juanita Juarez Share:







Juanita Juarez, 91, beloved Mother and Grandmother was called to her eternal resting place on June 16, 2020. She was surrounded by her children.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Melton Juarez Sr.; her parents, one brother and three sisters.

Mrs. Juarez is survived by her three daughters Rita Juarez Arias of Lockhart, Rosie Juarez McGill & Husband Clay of Elgin, Gloria Juarez Rodriguez & Husband Frank of Luling, Five sons Peter Juarez & Wife Sylvia of Lockhart, Nicky Juarez & Wife Esperanza of Maxwell, Felix Juarez & Wife Lupe of Lockhart, Joe Juarez of Austin, Meliton Juarez Jr. & Rhoda of Lockhart. She is also survived by her Three Brothers Joe Samaro of Austin, Aniceto Samaro of San Marcos, Monico Samaro of Lockhart and One Sister Nicolas Alfaro of Lockhart. 19 Grandchildren and 20 Great -Grandchildren.

Recitation of the rosary will be at 7pm. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Deleon’s Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be at 10:00am Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Lockhart, Texas

