Judith Ann Duce Satterfield, 71, of Lockhart, TX passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date at the Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, TX. For more information, visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com. (512) 398-2300.

