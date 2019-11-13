Julia “Julie Villalpando” Jennings Share:







Julie Jennings, 59, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Kyle, Texas, surrounded by her sons and daughters. She was born in Lockhart, Texas to Juanita (Natal) Villalpando and Joe Villalpando, Sr.

Julie lived life to the fullest and loved to cook, her specialties were tamales and soul food. She loved her family unconditionally. She adored and had that special love for her grandchildren as well as her nieces and nephews.

Julie was known for her heart of gold, her compassion, lending a helping hand to those who were in need and always provided a meal when needed. She always had a smile on her face, loved to dance, listen to music and always enjoyed a good laugh with all.

She attended Lockhart High School and was a member of the Lockhart Lion Women’s Varsity Volleyball Team, the Varsity Track Team, a Lockhart Lion Lionette and a Lockhart Lion Junior Varsity Cheerleader.

She was the owner and head cook in her restaurant on Main Street in Lockhart known as Soul Food Kitchen, where she took pride in cooking a homemade meal for her customers. She was also an avid Dallas Cowboy fan; no matter what the outcome of the game, she stood true and blue.

Julie is survived by Lex Jennings, Sr., the father of her five children: Gwendolyn Jennings, Lex Jennings, Jr., Dorothy Jennings, Christopher Jennings and Alexis Jennings; eight grandchildren, Deja Greenwood, Caleb Jennings, Leander Thompson, DK White, Elijah Jennings, Darius Jennings, Ashton Dickens, Haven Jennings; one great grandchild Jayden Eric Greenwood Hall; sisters, Mary Ester Auwen, Margie Alvarez, Diane Zapata (Peter); two brothers, Andrew Villalpando (Laurie) and Joe Villalpando, Jr. and numerous nieces, nephews and friends who she considered family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Juanita (Natal) Villalpando, Joe Villalpando, Sr, one brother Victor Villalpando and two sisters, Rita Villalpando and Carmen (Villalpando) Gonzales and one brother in law, Filemon Gonzales.

A visitation was held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 3 to 9 PM. A memorial service was held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10 AM at First Lockhart Baptist Church.

