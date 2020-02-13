Junior livestock show set for Lockhart Share:







LPR staff report

The 43rd annual Caldwell County Junior Livestock Show and Sale is set to arrive in Lockhart in two weeks, giving local 4H and FFA students a chance to show off the animals they’ve worked so hard to raise.

The livestock show — held at the Caldwell County Fairgrounds, 1403 Highway FM 20 East — will begin with weigh-ins starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 and will wrap up with an auction at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.

The show will operate in the same format as it has in previous years, with children aged at least 9 or in the third grade showing off the animals they’ve spent so much time raising in hopes of winning their event’s grand champion title, a designation that helps the animals command top dollar at auction.

Returning this year for the younger kiddos who’d still like to participate will be the hay hauling and pig scramble events.

The objective for the pig scramble, which will be available to youth members in Kindergarten through second grade, is to chase down a group of pigs turned loosed in the arena and remove the ribbons tied to their tails.

The hay hauling, which is designated for children aged three and four, sees the young kiddos team up into pairs to pick up as many hay bales as possible.

The weekend will be packed tightly with events, so here’s a schedule to help ensure you don’t miss a thing.

Schedule of events

Thursday, Feb. 27

Market Rabbits/Poultry, 5-6 p.m.

Breeding Rabbits, 5-6 p.m.

Market Swine, 5-6 p.m.

Breeding Swine, 6-6:30 p.m.

Market lambs and goats, 5-6 p.m.

Breeding lambs and goats, 6-6:30 p.m.

Market beef, 7-7:30 p.m.

Breeding beef, 7:30-8 p.m.

Reweighs, 7:30-8 p.m.

Friday, February 28 (judging)

Project Fair Check In, 8-10 a.m.

Broilers, 8 a.m.

Turkeys, immediately following

Market lambs, 10 a.m.

Ewes, immediately following

Goats, immediately following

Breeding goats, immediately following

Market rabbit, not before 2 p.m.

Breeding rabbits, immediately following

Hay hauling pre-K youth, not before 5 p.m.

Pig Scramble, K-2nd grades, immediately following

Project fair silent auction ends, 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 29 (judging)

Market Hogs, 8 a.m.

Breeding Gilts, immediately following

Steers, 10 a.m.

Breeding beef, immediately following

Over-all showmanship, immediately following

Saturday, March 3, 2018 (afternoon and evening)

Barbecue by Smitty’s Market, 4 p.m.

Animal auction, 6 p.m.