Kathaline Schapiro Wilson Share:







Kathaline Schapiro Wilson was born September 23, 1919, in Driftwood, Texas. Kathy was the fourth of seven daughters of Max and Ella Schapiro. Six daughters lived into adulthood, and Kathy was the last living Schapiro daughter.

As a child, Kathy lived in Hays County with her family. She married Edwin Schneider in 1938 and moved to Lockhart. Kathy and Edwin started a family that today includes daughters and their husbands (Jeannie and Russell Barron; Cindy and Tom Lambert), grandchildren and their spouses Stephanie; Suzanne; Jarod and Rachel; Tanya and Greg), and great grandchildren (Damian, Jade, Ella, Charles, Katy, and Makenna).

Throughout her life, Kathy remained active. She sold Stanley Home Products, volunteered at the Lockhart Hospital and for Meals on Wheels, and spoiled her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

After Edwin’s death in 1979, Kathy married Buford Harrell in 1983. Buford died in 1988, and Kathy married Jack Wilson in 1990. In their years together, Kathy and Jack (who died in June) traveled the world and took on many adventures. With Jack and his family (Steve and Stacy; Stephanie and Mark), Kathy got the chance to be a grandmother a second time around—and to spoil two more granddaughters (Lana and Kelly).

Kathy was a passionate soul. She was devoted to her family, and brought joy to the hearts of those around her when she got that mischievous glint in her eyes. Kathy passed from this Earth October 5, 2019.

Services were held at McCurdy Funeral Home on October 9, 2019, burial followed at Lockhart City Cemetery. To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/kathaline-schapiro-wilson