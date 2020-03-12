Lady lions soccer team clinches playoff spot Share:







By Wesley Gardner

LPR Editor

The Lockhart lady lions soccer team punched their ticket to the playoffs Friday night with a 3-1 win over Navarro High School.

The win puts the team at 7-10-2 overall, with a 6-5-2 record in district play. Senior striker Kallie Krenz notched two goals — assisted by Cesia Rodriguez and Rosita Chavez — in the victory, while senior Allison Till scored an unassisted goal off a corner kick.

The night also marked a special celebration for the seniors on the team as they were each walked onto the field by their parents. This year’s graduating class includes Krenz, Till, Katherine Banda-Segura, Nallely Varillas, Camryn Martinez and Karleigh Caudillo.

Head coach Alexis Frueh touted the seniors’ efforts both on and off the field.

“This year’s group of seniors has been dynamic both on and off the field — as players, as leaders, as successful athletes in other sports, campus organization leaders, as well as academic all-stars,” said Frueh.

“They are all unique individuals that have brought their own passion and leadership to the program.

“I’ve been very blessed to even in just a year, see them grow tremendously as athletes and as young ladies. They’ve helped provide a foundation for this program that I hope to continue to build upon.”

Although the Lions still have one game left in the regular season, their first-round opponent in the playoffs has already been set against a strong Boerne Champion team sporting a 15-3-1 overall record and a perfect 13-0 record in district play.

“We will be facing a high scoring Boerne Champion team in the first round of playoffs,” said Frueh. “As a team, we need to solidify our defense and be able to keep them contained while also being able to capitalize on opportunities.

“A lot of players have stepped up big to play new positions or styles as the team has needed, and it will come down to how well we execute our game plan.”

The Lions will face off against Boerne Champion at 5 p.m. March 27 at Boerne High School.