Lance Jeffrey, 57, beloved husband, father and papaw passed away at his residence on the morning of December 11, 2018. He was born on February 9, 1961 in Denton, Texas, to Gloria Reed Jeffrey and Curtis D. Jeffrey. He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Dustin Kibbe. Lance is survived by his wife, Patty Jeffrey whom he married October 14, 1998 in Bastrop, Texas; his daughter Ashley Price and husband, Kevin Price, and his son Justin Jeffrey; grandchildren Bailey Price, Kate Price, Jaxon Price, and Keegan Jeffrey.

Lance always enjoyed his children and grandchildren, laughing, playing games and having fun. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors. He will always be remembered and will not be forgotten.

A celebration of life will be held at 10am on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at McMahan Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Horton officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to McMahan Baptist Church 6084 FM 713, Dale, TX 78616 or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation for Central Texas.

