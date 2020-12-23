Larry Herpel Share:







Larry Jon Farrell Herpel 82 of Kyle, TX passed away on November 27, 2020. He was born on June 18, 1938 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. He was adopted at birth and raised by his parents Harold and Dorothy Herpel. His very early years were spent in Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan. At the age of 4 he moved to Southern California. He always had fond memories growing up there during the war years and attending Harding Military Academy as a youngster. His parents moved to Washington State in 1952 where he attended High School and College.



His love of the Northwest & hiking and fishing, never ceased. He graduated Pasco Sr. High School



in the Class of 1956. He married Barbara Jean Yeakel of Kennewick, WA in 1958. He worked for two local newspapers while attending college in the Tri-Cities. Larry accepted a position at Aero-Jet General Corporation, Sacramento, CA and was a Jr. Design Engineer working on the development of some of the first Solid Rocket Propellant Missiles in the United States arsenal.



In 1962 he and his family moved to San Jose, CA where he began a long career with Lockheed Missile & Space Co. in the Space Systems Division. First, with a Design group working with classified missile payloads and then as an Design Engineer and Analyst on various Reconnaissance Satellite programs. He moved to Austin, TX in 1982 with the newly formed Lockheed Austin Division and continued work on a number of Programs as a Sr. Staff Engineer until his retirement in 1995 after 34 years with the company. Larry was a Scoutmaster in San Jose, CA. for many years and attended a number of World and National Scout Jamborees around the world.



He moved to Lockhart, TX in 1994 and served on the City Board of Adjustment, Planning & Zoning, Historical Preservation and Economic Development Committees. He sat on the Caldwell County Historical Board. Larry and his former wife Georgia Ann were well known for their restoration of the Gambrel home on South Medina St.



He began his “second” career as a travel agent in 1997 and opened his own agency (Cruise & Travel Connection) in Lockhart, TX in 1999 where he continued his trade until his death. He enjoyed working with the public and those that loved traveling. His love of “Classic” automobiles was well known. He was seen many times around Lockhart and the South Austin area in his beloved 1962 Ford Thunderbird convertible.



In 2018 Larry discovered his “Extended” Family in Wisconsin and made contact with his 3 new half-sisters and half-brother who he never knew. He was an instant Uncle, Great Uncle and Great-Great Uncle to over 30 in the Michael Farrell clan from the Wisconsin Rapids, WI area.



Larry is survived by his son Bryan Herpel, daughter Noelle Pillsbury, Son-In-Law James Pillsbury, Granddaughter Hannah Pillsbury and Grandson Harrison Pillsbury, all of San Jose, CA. Sisters Margaret Kopelke, Nancy Lancour, Pam Lunde and Brother Gary Knuth. of Wisconsin Rapids.



He will be cremated in a private ceremony. The Family asks that if you would like to donate to a charity of their choice, in his name, it would be greatly, appreciated.



