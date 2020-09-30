Laura Ella Carlson Share:







Laura Ella Carlson was born in Austin, Texas on December 30, 1944, the only child of Lawrence Herbert Carlson and Agnes Ella Vanlandingham Carlson. She passed away on September 2, 2020 at her home in Castroville, Texas.

Ella was raised in Lockhart, Texas and attended school there. She received both her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Southwest Texas State University, now known as Texas State University.

After graduating from SWTSU, Ella’s first teaching assignment was at Medina Valley High School in Castroville. She taught Home Economics classes there, teaching thousands of students how to sew, cook and learn valuable life skills. Remarkably, Ella spent her entire teaching career at Medina Valley, retiring after thirty-three years. She loved teaching, she loved her students, her fellow teachers and staff at Medina Valley and her community. She has resided in Castroville since 1970. Ella was a member of the Medina Valley United Methodist Church in Castroville.

After her retirement, Ella became a Professional Registered Parliamentarian with the National Association of Parliamentarians, where she served on a number of national committees and as a District VI Director.

Ella was a member of the San Antonio Conservation Society. For fifteen years, she volunteered as a docent at the Steves Homestead House Museum in the San Antonio King William District. She also gave tours for children at the Yturri-Edmonds Historic Site in San Antonio. On June 4, 2009, Governor Rick Perry presented Ellla with the “Yellow Rose of Texas” award for her outstanding volunteer work.

Ella was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Agnes Carlson. She is survived by her cousins and many friends.

Public Visitation was held Monday, September 14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. A Graveside Service was held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Memory Lawn Memorial Park, 19106 San Marcos Highway, Martindale, Texas 78655. Ella was laid to rest with her beloved parents in Memory Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made in Ella’s memory to the charity of your choice.

