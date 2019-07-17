Lawrence Stewart McClure Share:







Lawrence Stewart McClure went by many names: Larry, Dad, Papa, Daddy-O, Mr. Larry, Uncle Larry, and Brother McClure. His 64 years on this earth were full of life and love. Though he lived in several states throughout his life, his final residence was in Lockhart, Texas. He took his last breaths early Thursday morning, July 11, 2019, in Austin’s Cornerstone Hospital after spending nearly 8 months in hospital rooms at Seton and Cornerstone hospitals. His death was a result of congestive heart failure.

Lawrence was the fourth of eight children. He was born to Ruth and Roland McClure in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 22, 1955.

Larry attended Junipero Serra High School, an all-boy Catholic school in Gardena, California. While in high school, he played the violin and ran for his school track team where he was nicknamed “Bullet.”

He attended Harbor College and Loyola University.

Larry married his sweetheart, Aolipa Agavale, in Westminster, California, on June 5, 1980. Together they raised their four children. They also lived in Washington and Minnesota. In 2010, they moved to Texas and have called it home ever since.

Mr. Larry has been the recipient of numerous managerial awards throughout his impressive career.

Larry loved to travel. Though he’d traveled extensively to places like Cabo San Lucas, Paris, New Zealand, Mazatlan, Australia, Hawaii, London, and Alaska, his favorite destination was Samoa. He also loved to go camping, play racquetball, and watch TV.

Brother McClure was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he enjoyed serving.

Larry is survived by his wife, Aolipa, his children (and their spouses) Cecilia & Scott Whitman, Norma & Mike Ballard, Sharlene Magalei, Nicholas & Alissa McClure, his 18 grandchildren, siblings Christine Hill, Deborah Conerly, Barbara (Vicki) McClure, Christopher McClure, and many loving nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Roland and Ruth and siblings Richard, Stephen, and Penny.

A celebration of life will be held at 1008 State Park Rd. in Lockhart, on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10am. A graveside service will follow at Lockhart Municipal Burial Park. DeLeon Funeral Home will attend to arrangements (512-376-6200).

If he were here, Larry would wish to thank all of the friends and family who made him feel loved and welcome throughout his life.

