Leadership of county GOP changes hands

LPR staff report

Pat Daniel has officially taken over the chairman position of the Caldwell County Republican Party.

Daniel was elected on Aug. 8 after the resignation of former chair Kathy Haigler, who resigned for personal reasons.

“At the meeting on July 11, 2019, I announced I was resigning as county chairman effective Aug. 7,” Haigler said in a memo to members of the media. “My goal was to prepare our home and my mom’s home for her to move in with us by the end of the year, but she passed away on July 18.

“I still needed to resign, but to manage her estate.”

Haigler will instead chair precinct 306.

Other officers installed Thursday night were vice chair Linda Bennett, secretary Luz Riley, parliamentarian Cindy Johnson and treasurer David Tschirhart.