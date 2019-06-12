Leonard Wayne Reed Share:







Leonard Wayne Reed of Dale, TX passed away on June 9, 2019 at the age of 68. He was born on February 7, 1951 in Lockhart, TX to Thomas Desmond Reed and Patsy Ruth Seitz.

Wayne graduated from Lockhart High School in 1969. He retired from Polonia Water Supply.

Wayne is preceded in death by parents, Desmond and Patsy Reed; brothers, Dean, Tommy and Terry Reed.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 38 years, Peggy Ferguson Reed; his children, Becki, Michael and Brandon and grandchildren Khristyn Parra, Nikolas Parra, Kelsey Martinez, Weston Germer-Hinckley, Taylor Reed, Ryan Martinez and Brady Hansen.

Graveside services will begin at 10am at Jeffery Cemetery on Wednesday, June 12th with Pastor Bud Cheatham presiding. Pallbearers will be Paul Pittman, Gary Koehler, Britt Mullen, Jordan Hinkley, Robert Wilson and Nikolas Parra.

The family would like to thank the Doctors and staff at Post-Acute Medical in Luling, Be Healthy at Home staff and Heart to Heart Hospice for their care of Wayne.

Arrangements are under the direction of McCurdy Funeral Home, www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

