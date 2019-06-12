Leslie Glosserman Bass Share:







Leslie Glosserman Bass passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019 in Dallas, TX. She was born on December 16, 1944 in Austin, TX.

Leslie grew up in Lockhart, TX and graduated from Lockhart High School in 1963. She then attended Newcomb College of Tulane University in New Orleans, LA where she was a member of the Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority, graduating in 1967 with a BA in Sociology. Leslie worked as a congressional aide in Washington D.C. for Senator Ralph Yarborough and Congressman Earle Cabell before settling in Dallas, Texas. She was an active member of Temple Emanu-El, enjoyed teaching, had a great sense of humor and loved talking politics.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Moses W. Glosserman and Roslyne Kuminar Glosserman. She is survived by her two daughters, Leah Milius (Craig) and Sarah Bass, grandchildren Devin and Quinn Milius, and sister Karen Glosserman. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 12th at 4:00pm at Temple Emanu-El, 8500 Hillcrest Road, Dallas, TX 75225 in the Stern Chapel. Memorials can be made to Jewish Family Services, Dallas https://jfsdallas.org/.

