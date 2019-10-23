Lillie “Littie” Mae Fitzgerald Dyer Share:







Lillie “Littie” Mae Fitzgerald Dyer was called to heaven on October 17, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on October 19th, 1934 in Austin, Texas. Littie was a cherished sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed. She was her family’s greatest blessing and was known for her kindness, strong Christian faith, and generosity. She was preceded in death by her loving husband: Alton Dyer; three grandchildren: Julianne, Larry “Deno”, and Derek; and one great-grandchild: Robert Jr. “Junior”. She is survived by her children: Joanette and husband Robert, Allen and wife Marie, Freddy, Patricia and husband Mark, Terry and wife Svetlana, Suzan and husband Pete, and Alton “Tony” and wife Autumn; 30 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and close friends: Esther Vasquez and Rev. Marion Morris. A celebration of life was held on October 21, 2019 at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas, and a graveside service followed at Lockhart City Cemetery.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/lillie-littie-mae-fitzgerald-dyer