Linda Maupin Share:







Linda Maupin died peacefully in her sleep on January 19, 2020 in Kyle, TX due to complications following a short illness. She was 72.

Linda was born on April 29, 1947 in Benson, MN to her parents, Darel and Doris French. She married Roger Maupin in 1967. The Maupins moved to Lockhart in 1981 where Roger worked as a radiologist and Linda raised their three children.

Linda is survived by her husband, Roger; her sons, Alan and Steve Maupin; her daughter, Jennifer Maupin Paul; her brothers Jim and Mike French; and seven grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Darel and Doris; and her brother, Dennis French.

A funeral was held on January 23, 2020 at 10:00am at McCurdy Funeral Home, with a reception following at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Linda was buried in a private family ceremony following the reception. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to a cancer or other medical charitable organization of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook please visit www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/linda-maupin