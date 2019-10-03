Lions trounce San Antonio Memorial 85-12 Share:







The Lockhart Lions ran over the San Antonio Memorial Minutemen 85-12 on Friday, putting on a relentless display on all sides of the ball.

The Lions scored their first touchdown off a punt return and never looked back, scoring multiple special teams and defensive touchdowns throughout the night.

“We were able to have some success scoring some non-offensive points,” said Head Coach Todd Moebes. “When you’re able to return some kicks and score on defense, that certainly contributes to the point output.”

Before the game, the Lions enjoyed a little surprise, as former NFL and Texas Longhorn football player Rod Babers, now the host of sports radio show “The Rod Cast,” came by the locker room to give the players a pep talk.

“He used his experience of playing collegiate football and being in the NFL to talk about family and how important the guys in that locker room were,” said Moebes. “He challenged our guys to play together and play football the way it’s intended to be played. It was a good message, especially coming from somebody who’s played at the highest level.”

The Lions must have taken that message to heart, because they looked nearly unstoppable on Friday. As a team, the offense ran 53 plays for 592 total yards – 11.1 yards per play – and 10 touchdowns.

On the ground, the Lions racked up 475 yards for 9 touchdowns.

According to Moebes, the offensive line has a lot to do with the teams rushing success.

“Those guys have done well and continue to grow together,” said Moebes. “We’ve had some moving parts with some injures and have had pieces move in that have fit right in.”

Junior quarterback Jackie Edwards Jr., who has taken over for junior Stoney McGuire for the last two games while he recovers from an injury, led all rushers with 193 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Junior running back Jordan Garcia added 106 rushing yards with a touchdown, while senior running back ReSean Houston had 85 yards on the ground for two scores.

Junior running back Noah Garcia ran for 74 rushing yards and two touchdowns, in addition to 20 receiving yards and an additional score. Senior running back Daetron Ellison rounded out the offense with 42 rushing yards for two touchdowns.

“I think our football team has grown,” said Moebes. “I think our community has grown. I don’t think we’ve arrived and played the perfect game yet, but I think if we can keep growing together, we’ll get there.”

The Lions are off this Friday, giving them an extra week to prepare for their next home game against the Boerne-Champion Chargers.

Boerne and Lockhart will each take a 4-1 record into next week’s game.

“Their kids and program have been there and done that,” said Moebes. “They’ve won district championships recently, and they’ve made deep runs in the playoffs. That’s beyond x’s and o’s.”

Moebes also noted the Chargers have a returning quarterback who’s already seen a lot of success on the field.

“That alone makes then dangerous,” he said.

The Lions will take the field against the Chargers at 7:30 Oct. 11 at Lion Stadium.