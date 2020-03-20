LISD announces curbside meal pickup options, drop off locations Share:







LPR staff report

The Lockhart school district on Thursday announced arrangements to distribute Grab & Go curbside pick-up meals on Monday through Friday for the duration of school closure, beginning March 23.

According to Superintendent Mark Estrada, any child 18 and under is eligible and must be present in order for the meals to be provided. Students with disabilities aged 21 and under are also eligible to participate.

Each campus will have a child nutrition staff member standing outside with a Grab & Go curbside breakfast from 7:30–8:30 a.m. Campuses will also have Grab & Go curbside hot lunches available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Estrada said participants can simply drive up to the pickup site and staff will hand them their meals through the car window.

“If you need to walk to the campus to pick up meals, you are allowed to do so,” said Estrada. “Please try to keep a safe distance from others who may be walking up to pick up meals as well — at least six feet.”

Curbside Campus Locations (Click here for maps of pick up sites per campus): George W. Carver Early Education Center, Bluebonnet Elementary, Clear Fork Elementary, Navarro Elementary, Plum Creek Elementary, Strawn Elementary, Lockhart Junior High School, Pride High School and Lockhart High School.

Bus Meal Drop Offs:

For those living in more rural areas who are unable to pick up meals, district school buses will be driving routes for meal pull stops to drop off food between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during all school days throughout the closure.

Estrada said school buses will arrive at about 250 designated stops to hand out lunch to eligible children who is present at the stop.

Visit the district website at www.lockhartisd.org under the “Parents” tab to see more information about Grab & Go curbside and delivery information and maps. For up to information and status updates visit the district’s LISD COVID-19 Response webpage.

“We ask that parents please be patient with us as we launch these services,” said Estrada. “This is the first time the school district has tried this, and while we have been working hard to prepare, we anticipate there could be some hiccups along the way.

“We will definitely monitor closely to see where we need to make changes and improvements. For example, if we need to have more meals available at certain campuses due to greater demand, we will definitely make that adjustment.”