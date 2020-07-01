Lizbeth Patrice Kemp Share:







March 3, 1963 – June 25, 2020

Lizbeth Patrice Kemp, 57, known by everyone as Liz, died on June 25, 2020 surrounded by her family and closest friends. The daughter of Harry and Marilyn Kemp, Liz was born in Columbus, Mississippi. She graduated from Lockhart High School in 1981 and went on to earn an associate’s degree in Business Administration from Austin Community College. Liz is survived by her favorite and only daughter, Emily Bagwell, sister Dawn Tashiro, brothers Tom, Richard and Greg Kemp, her father Harry Kemp, along with many other dearly loved family members, notably Richard, as he became her best friend and primary caretaker as she fought and lost her battle with multiple myeloma cancer. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn Kemp late last year.

Liz was a hometown girl, living in Lockhart and working for Lockhart Independent School District for many years. Liz was a collector of all things, loved to decorate, and enjoyed fashion and art. Her passion for making things beautiful was infectious. While she and her daughter had differing tastes, Liz made it her mission to cultivate an environment and life for Emily to grow and become her own passionate person.

Liz loved Jesus and was a proactive member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church for many years, curating a rich God-filled community, including most notably her best girl friends who became the “Posse.”

Through all the tumult of Liz’s life she saw little point in mincing words, she developed a knack for saying what everyone in the room was thinking and as a result ultimately united her friends and family in honesty and love for one another. She had style, she had flair and she was most certainly there.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Mineral Springs Baptist Church or a donation to the American Cancer Society in Liz’s name would be deeply valued.

Memorial services are pending due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, for more information contact the home of the Kemps at (512) 398-5643 or Harry Kemp directly at (512) 787-5464. Services are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online guest registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.

