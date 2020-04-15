Llavona (Mayfield) Hellums Share:







Llavona (Mayfield) Hellums, 94, of Dale, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020.

Llavona, the fourth of 8 children, was born October 30, 1925 to Claude and Florence Mayfield in Union, Texas. On May 26, 1943, the night of her graduation, Llavona married the love of her life Terrell (Tater) Barnes Hellums. They lived mostly in Caldwell County and were best friends until his passing in 2003. They had two children together, Terry Lynn and Joyce Kay.

Llavona went to work for Southwestern Bell in 1951 as an operator in Lockhart and enjoyed a fruitful career with them retiring after 27 years. When Llavona wasn’t working or running the household, she was helping Tater with farming/ranching, cheering for her kids at their activities and if any time allowed, fishing at the closest tank.

After Llavona and Tater both retired, they settled down in his parent’s old homestead in Dale. They had many years of fun coon hunting with their prized Treeing Walkers and traveling all over the South showing them at dog shows. They made many close friends along the way and filled their walls with trophies and memories. Besides fishing and hunting, some of Llavona’s favorite things to do was visit with friends on the front porch, attend family reunions and family gatherings especially on holidays, slip away to Vegas for some nickel slots, play bunco and look through old pictures. She was a wonderful caregiver and friend to not only Tater but everyone around her. Her children and grandchildren all have such fond memories of being at their home; hunting, fishing, riding horses, learning to drive, but mostly just special times visiting and laughing as she fed us and spoiled us rotten. Our Granny Grunt was the matriarch of our family and she will be greatly missed, but we find great comfort in knowing she will be reunited with Tater and her Savior.

Llavona was preceded in death by her husband, Terrell Barnes Hellums, her parents Claude & Florence Mayfield, her siblings: Eva Lee Reese, C.D. Mayfield, Jr., John Robert Mayfield, Joe Mayfield, Jack Mayfield, Ernest Mayfield and Florence Mayfield, and daughter-in-law, Priscilla Hellums. She is survived by her son, Terry Lynn Hellums, daughter Joyce Kay Witter (James), grandson Heath Rucker (Shelley), granddaughter Becky Hendricks (Mark), grandson Mark Hellums (Michelle), granddaughter Dawn Wibben (Greg), and great grandchildren: Coy Rucker, Madelynn Rucker, Alex Hendricks, Taylor Hellums, Isabelle Wibben and Eli Wibben –and one great, great, Tinlee Rose Rucker. She is also survived by her loyal caregiver and friend, Rose Martinez.

Due to the timing of her passing, the memorial service celebrating Llavona will be determined at a later date. Please send any notes or cards to Hellums Family at PO Box 158 Dale, TX 78616. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the American Heart Association.

