Local businesses: What’s open? What’s closed?

By Cassie Arredondo

LPR Staff

Salons/Barbershops

Beginning May 8, cosmetology salons, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and shops, and other establishments where licensed cosmetologists or barbers practice their trade, may open, but must ensure at least six feet of social distancing between operating work stations. Tanning salons may also reopen under the same limitation.

In addition to limiting stylists to one customer at a time, Abbott recommended salons use an appointment system only, and if they accept walk-ins, those customers should only wait inside if they can practice social distancing. People may wait outside or in their vehicles if they don’t have enough room inside to stay six feet apart. Abbott also strongly recommended stylists and customers wear masks though they are not required.

A Cut Above – All stylists and customers must wear masks. Call to schedule an appointment. (512) 398-6729

100 E Bee St, Lockhart, TX 78644

Bobbies Barber Shop – By appointment only.

203 E Pecan St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 376-0133

Elegant Image Salon – By appointment only.

203 E Pecan St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 376-7722

Great Clips – Open Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. To best serve the greatest number of people we are currently open for haircuts only. Appointments only: Check-in online using the Great Clips app or by visiting greatclips.com to reserve your spot in line. Bring your mask, and we will greet you at the door when you arrive. Nobody other than the person getting a haircut is allowed on the salon cutting floor (with one exception: a child getting a haircut may be accompanied by 1 parent or guardian). Please plan your visit accordingly.

1906 S Colorado St Ste 109, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 359-4146

Inter Beauty Hair Salon – Call to schedule an appointment.

308 N Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 299-3029

Javi’s Barber Parlor – Call or text to make an appointment. Face mask required. 6 ft. minimum social distancing. No more than families of 3 at a time. Appointments only. No walk-ins. Do not overcrowd the establishment unnecessarily.

206 E San Antonio St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 668-5008

Lisa & Co. – Temporary hours: Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Face mask encouraged if preferred. No visitors may be with you or come into the salon during your visit. Please reschedule if you are feeling sick or have any kind of symptoms of COVID-19.

115 E San Antonio St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 398-4224

Lockhart Family Hair Care – Appointments only. You can bring a mask or purchase one at the shop.

1119 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 398-4424

Malachi’s – Call or text to schedule an appointment. Saturday walk-ins welcome! Please wear masks if possible and sanitize your hands upon arrival. Write your name in the book with your phone number and you will be given a time to come back in or wait in your car. There will be a courtesy hold for 5 minutes when you are called, after that your slot will be canceled. Please have payment ready.

117 E San Antonio St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 359-4969

Pure Bliss Studio – Call or text to schedule an appointment.

115 E San Antonio St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 227-0770

Closed Until Further Notice

Wylde Roots

Rebecca’s Revive Therapy

Nail Salons

Beauty Nails – Appointments and walk-ins.

1710 S Colorado St # 106, Lockhart, TX

(512) 398-2424

Mimi’s Hair & Nails – Appointments only.

1711 S Colorado St. Ste F, Lockhart, Texas 78644

(512) 668-4777

Anthony’s Nails – Appointments and walk-ins.

1908 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 668-4106

The Foot Curator – Appointments only.

100 E Bee St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 995-4700

Spa/Massage Therapy

Lockhart Acupuncture – Appointments only.

200 E Market St suite d, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 686-0876

Shopping & Specialty Retail

Blue Bonnet Records – Shop online at www.bluebonnet-records.com. Orders ship within 3 days. Lockhart area customers can select free contactless porch delivery or pick up, which will be applied at checkout.

112 E Market St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(713) 823-7881

Bryant Enterprises Family Entertainment – Visit https://www.bryant-enterprises.com/ or call for merry mascots and party rental information.

1011A San Antonio Street Suite 2, Lockhart, Texas

(512) 846-3334

Buffalo Clover – Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed Sunday. Call or order online www.buffalocloverflorist.com. Leave a message after hours for funeral needs.

104 E Market St, Lockhart, Texas 78644

(512) 398-5500

Calico Crossing – Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed Sunday.

215 West Market Street, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 398-2422

Cowbell Music & Mercantile – Storefront is closed. Call or text for inquiries on repairs, parts, etc.

(512) 762-8797

Fields Stable Antiques – Open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Sat 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

118 N Main St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 398-3530

Flash Candy and Toys – Open Thursday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m.; Friday, 3 p.m.- 7p.m.; Saturday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

110 S Commerce St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 668-5075

Inta Mint – Storefront is closed. Call to schedule a personal shopping appointment.

107 N Main St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 923-1107

LASR Signs – Storefront hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30-12:30 p.m. Online/Email/Phone Orders or Inquiries: Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday.

1109 S Main St # C, Lockhart, Texas 78644-3454

(512) 398-7000

Logos – Open Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

108 N Main St, Lockhart, Texas 78644

(512) 398-4617

Made for Walkin’ – Storefront is closed until further notice. Call to schedule a shopping appointment.

209 E Market St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 699-3503

Magic Mirror Vintage – Shop via Instagram (@magicmirrorvintage). Storefront is closed until further notice.

Magnolia Jewels – Open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed Sunday & Monday.

101 W San Antonio St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 398-9889

Main St. Gift Shop – Open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 am.-2 p.m.

(512) 731-7737

Market Street Antiques – Open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Call ahead.

S Blanco St & W Market St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 668-3025

Native Furniture Works – Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Sunday.

6259 S US HWY 183, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 357-2100 or (512) 750-1538

Potter’s Field Vintage – Shop via Instagram (@pottersfieldvintage), through our Etsy shop: www.etsy.com/shop/pottersfieldvintage, or call to schedule a shopping appointment.

117 E Walnut St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 995-6882

Printing Solutions – Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-1p.m. Closed Sunday.

113 E San Antonio St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 398-5352

Rollfast Ranchwear & Bicycle Repair – Open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m.-4 p.m. One group inside at a time.

107 E San Antonio St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 797-3029

Royal’s Antiques & Firearms – Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1:30-5 p.m. Closed Sunday.

401 S Commerce St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 398-6849

Take Care Apothecary – Window Shop open Friday & Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Credit card or venmo payments only.

106 N Main St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 829-1545

Texas Hatters – Open Tuesday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday). Closed Sunday and Monday.

911 S Commerce St, Lockhart, TX 78644

512-398-4287

Upscale Retail & Thrift – Storefront open beginning May 18. Open daily, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

301 E San Antonio St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 668-4451

Wendy R Gifts – Open Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Please call for appointment shopping outside of open hours.

105 N Main St, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 787-6067

Theatres

Hometown Cinemas – Closed until further notice. Visit hometowncinemas.com to find out how to support us.

Gaslight Baker Theatre – Closed until further notice. Visit http://www.mygbt.org/ for our adjusted schedule for the remainder of the year.

Recreation/Fitness

Lockhart State Park – Open for day use only, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Reservations are required: https://bit.ly/3bkOXdh. To golf, you must pay Greens Fees online in advance, which are located under “Tours.” For reservation system help, visit https://bit.ly/ReservationSystemHelp, or call our Customer Service Center for assistance at 1-800-389-8900.

(512) 398-3479 | Lockhart State Park Office

GUIDELINES

Face coverings are strongly encouraged.

No group gatherings larger than 5 outside immediate family

Maintain 6 feet social distancing between

Do not enter closed facilities

Lockhart City Park(s) – Temporarily closed to visitors.

Snap Fitness – Temporary Hours: Monday-Thursday 6 a.m.-12 p.m. & 2 p.m.-8 p.m. and Friday-Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. LIVE virtual classes will continue to be offered online via the ZOOM website. Visit https://www.snapfitness.com/us/ or call for more info.

(512) 398-2454

Sunflower and Friends – Open by appointment Tuesday-Saturday, 12-7 p.m. 119 W Walnut St. Unit A, Lockhart, TX 78644 (512) 668-3019

GUIDELINES

We are required to operate under 25% of our occupancy rating. Staff are not counted in this number.

Gloves that cover your whole hand will be required, as mandated by the Governor of Texas.

In order to maintain our low numbers we are asking everyone to limit workouts to 45 minutes or less.

We will not be allowing guest passes at this time. May 18th-May 31st will be for our members only.

ITEMS NOT AVAILABLE FOR USE

DO NOT MOVE EQUIPMENT. This includes the benches. Everything has been set to ensure safe distancing.

Showers are not available for use.

Please bring a refillable water bottle with you. We will not be selling water and water fountains are for filling bottles only.



AS REQUIRED BY THE STATE OF TEXAS:

THE FOLLOWING STANDARDS WILL BE IMPLEMENTED STARTING MAY 18TH AND WILL CONTINUE UNTIL YOU ARE NOTIFIED OTHERWISE.

Maintain at least 6 feet separation from other individuals not living within your household.

Self-screen before entering the club. Stay home if you have signs or symptoms of possible COVID-19: Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, feeling feverish or have a fever of 100 degrees or higher, have been diagnosed with or have had close contact with a person who is lab confirmed to have COVID-19 household.

Disinfect all equipment before and after use.

Wash or disinfect hands upon entering the gym and after any interaction with employees, other customers, or items in the gym.

Any personal gym equipment must be disinfected before and after use.

Wear gloves that fully cover from the wrist to the fingers while exercising.

Consider wearing cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth).

Individuals ages 65 or older are at a higher risk of COVID-19. To the extent possible, avoid contact within 6 feet with individuals aged 65 and older. Individuals aged 65 and older should stay at home as much as possible.

Anytime Fitness – Temporarily closed.

Camp Gladiator – LIVE virtual workouts until further notice. Unlimited virtual workouts are available Mon-Fri, 4 a.m.- 8 p.m. Visit campgladiator.com to sign-up. For more information contact Anna Hernandez at (512) 787-6993 or email annahernandez@campgladitor.com for more info.

Weight Watchers – In-person workshops are temporarily paused.

Dance Center Unlimited – LIVE virtual programs until further notice. Call for more information.

(512) 398-9006