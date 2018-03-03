Gonzales deputy’s death under investigation Share:







LPR Staff Report

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said this weekend that the death of a Gonzales County deputy living in Caldwell County was under investigation.

According to a release issued Saturday, Sgt. Investigator Joshua Leopold of the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office was found dead in his Caldwell County home on Thursday.

The case is still under investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, and officials said in their report they did not believe the “public at large isin any danger at this time.”

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office declined to release further details. It said it would not release the deputy’s age or photograph at this time.

The sheriff’s office said it would release more information as it became available.