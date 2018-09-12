A roaring start: Lady Lions firing on all cylinders to open district play 2-0 Share:







By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

Through two district games, the Lockhart Lady Lions’ varsity volleyball squad has a perfect record, amassing a road win over Austin Crockett and a home victory over Austin McCallum.

Lockhart head coach Alex Bothe, who is in her second year heading the Lady Lions’ volleyball program, said was proud of her team, which already has as many district wins as it earned all of last season.

“They have been playing very well,” Bothe said after Lockhart’s district home opener win over McCallum. “I am very happy with the way we have started out in district.

“We plan to carry this momentum into Friday’s game against Reagan.”

The Lady Lions beat Austin McCallum 3-1 in Lockhart on Tuesday, taking the first two sets 25-17 and 25-19 before falling 23-25 in the third set.

McCallum brought the fight in the fourth set, tying the game late and forcing Lockhart to score 27 points to win.

Abbe Rougeou led in kills (14), assists (28) and tied Kelsey Stephens in aces (2) and Keiah Young and Sydney Shaw in blocks (2), while Karleigh Caudillo led in digs (26). Other notable contributors included Kallie Krenz, who posted 13 kills and 23 digs, and Brooklyn Miller, who had 25 assists.

The freshman squad won 2-0 and junior varsity dropped its game 0-2.

On Friday, Lockhart opened its district season up with a 3-0 win against Austin Crockett, cruising to a 25-9, 25-7, 25-11 decision. Rougeou led in aces with 10 and assists with 20 and had eight digs. Krenz led in kills (11). Caudillo led in digs (20) and Young had two blocks. Other notable contributors included Shaw, who had 10 kills, Miller, who had eight assists and Stephens, who had three aces.

The freshmen won 2-0 and the junior varsity lost 1-2

Lockhart continues its season on the road against Reagan on Friday night.