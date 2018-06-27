Appeal against Lockhart landfill ongoing, but CEO unfazed Share:







By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

Officials with Green Group Holdings said this week that they expected a permit granted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that allows them to open a landfill near Lockhart to be ultimately upheld during a potentially lengthy appeals process.

While TCEQ granted the permit for the privately funded 130 Environmental Park in December, Green Group’s opponents, which include EPICC (Environmental Protection in the Interest of Caldwell County) have filed an appeal in district court in an attempt to reverse the permit.

The development can progress on the landfill, which will be located east of SH 130 and north of FM 1185 in Caldwell County, but remains in neutral as the company navigates the appeals process.

But the move is voluntary, Green Group CEO David Green says.

