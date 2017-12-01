Austin teens nabbed in string of burglaries

By Kathi Bliss

Three Austin teens, including one unidentified 16-year-old, were arrested in Caldwell County on Sunday evening, in connection with a string of rural burglaries.

Caldwell County Sheriff Daniel Law’s office reported on Tuesday that just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, a patrol deputy observed a vehicle that matched the description of the subject vehicle in several recent burglaries. The vehicle, a 1990 Cadillac, was discovered to be reported stolen through the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Department.

Upon making contact with the vehicle, the deputy found it to be occupied by three teenagers, identified as Saul Jaimes and Juan Carlos Torres, both 18-year-old Austin residents. Because he is a juvenile, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office withheld the name of the third occupant, but confirmed that he, too, is an Austin resident.

Also recovered from the vehicle were the tools thought to be used in the burglaries, and a handgun that was reported stolen in one of the incidents.

The case remains under active investigation by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office. Law indicated that the burglaries occurred over a widespread area, flanking FM 20 both east and west of Lockhart. Anyone with information regarding these crimes, or who is aware of any stolen property that has not yet been reported, is encouraged to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 398-6777.

