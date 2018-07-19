Burn ban back on in Caldwell County Share:







LPR Staff Report

Caldwell County residents had a brief respite from the burn ban following torrential rains that fell earlier in July, but the burn ban returned on Wednesday, July 18 following a disaster declaration by County Judge Kenneth Schawe.

The ban prohibits all burning of materials outside of an enclosure, and the engagement of any activity outdoors that could allow flames and sparks that could result in a fire, unless done in an enclosure designed to protect the spread of fire. Violating the order is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.

The ruling came on the heels of a wildfire that broke out in Llano County that is spanning 100s of acres. According to authorities in the area, the fire is still only 60 percent contained.

On Thursday, the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security reported a fire that broke out in the early afternoon in the 1100 block of of Fox Lane that was being worked by multiple departments. As of 2:28 p.m. the fire had been fully contained according to officials.