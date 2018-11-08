Caldwell County 2018 election results Share:







Below is unoffical results from Caldwell County:

CALDWELL COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS

STATE RACES

U.S. SENATOR

Candidate State totals (Pct.) County totals (Pct.)

Ted Cruz (R) 4,241,980 (50.9) 6,131 (53.6)

Beto O’Rourke (D) 4,019,058 (48.3) 5,212 (45.5)

Neal M. Dikeman (L) 65,178 (0.8) 106 (0.9)

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 27

Candidate State totals (Pct.) County totals (Pct.)

Michael Cloud (R) 124,958 (60.3) 3,733 (62.2)

Eric Holguin (D) 75,761 (36.6) 2,091 (34.9)

Daniel Tinus (L) 4,268 (2.1) 93 (1.6)

James Duerr (I) 2,092 (1.0) 82 (1.4)

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 35

Candidate State totals (Pct.) County totals (Pct.)

David Smalling (R) 50,275 (26.1) 2,051 (38.5)

Lloyd Doggett (D) 1,37,325 (71.2) 3,162 (58.3)

Clark Patterson (L) 5,215 (2.7) 120 (2.3)

GOVERNOR

Candidate State totals (Pct.) County totals (Pct.)

Gregg Abbott (R) 4,636,029 (55.9) 6,706 (58.7)

Lupe Valdez (D) 3,524,191 (42.5) 3,162 (58.3)

Mark Jay Tippetts (L) 140,015 (1.7) 223 (2.0)

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Candidate State totals (Pct.) County totals (Pct.)

Dan Patrick (R) 4,242,504 (51.3) 6,163 (54.2)

Mike Collier (D) 3,837,126 (46.4) 4,949 (43.5)

Kerry McKennon (L) 183,507 (2.2) 265 (2.3)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Candidate State totals (Pct.) County totals (Pct.)

Ken Paxton (R) 4,173,632 (50.6) 5,941 (52.3)

Justin Nelson (D) 3,874,265 (47.0) 5,051 (44.6)

Michael Ray Morris (L) 200,448 (2.4) 370 (3.3)

COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

Candidate State totals (Pct.) County totals (Pct.)

Glenn Hegar (R) 4,357,662 (53.2) 6,257 (55.4)

Joi Chevalier (D) 3,549,018 (43.4) 4,570 (40.5)

Ben Sanders (L) 279,721 (3.4) 460 (4.1)

LAND COMMISSIONER

Candidate State totals (Pct.) County totals (Pct.)

George P. Bush (R) 4,415,868 (53.7) 6,242 (55.1)

Miguel Suazo (D) 3,543,567 (43.1) 4,619 (40.8)

Matt Pina (L) 257,598 (3.1) 468 (4.1)

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

Candidate State totals (Pct.) County totals (Pct.)

Sid Miller (R) 4,203,629 (51.3) 5,913 (62.4)

Kim Olson (D) 3,798,410 (46.4) 4,999 (44.3)

Richard Carpenter (L) 190,76 (2.3) 366 (3.3)

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

Candidate State totals (Pct.) County totals (Pct.)

Christi Craddock (R) 4,357,720 (53.2) 5,986 (53.2)

Roman McAllen (D) 3,589,608 (43.9) 4,772 (42.4)

Mike Wright (L) 236,790 (2.9) 502 (4.5)

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE, Pl. 2

Candidate State totals (Pct.) County totals (Pct.)

Jimmy Blacklock (R) 4,342,276 (53.2) 6,158 (54.8)

Steve Kirkland (D) 3,823,760 (46.8) 5,079 (45.2)

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE, Pl. 4

Candidate State totals (Pct.) County totals (Pct.)

John Devine (R) 4,381,301 (53.8) 6,259 (55.9)

R.K. Sandill (D) 3,768,704 (46.2) 4,948 (44.2)

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE, Pl. 6

Candidate State totals (Pct.) County totals (Pct.)

Jeff Brown (R) 4,385,603 (53.8) 6,206 (55.4)

Kathy Cheng (D) 3,772,929 (46.2) 5,002 (44.6)

PRESIDING JUDGE, COURT OF CIMINAL APPEALS

Candidate State totals (Pct.) County totals (Pct.)

Sharon Keller (R) 4,270,882 (52.3) 6,039 (55.4)

Marina T. Jackson (D) 3,711,013 (45.4) 4,819 (42.9)

William Bryan Strange III (L) 188,534 (2.3) 375 (3.4)

JUDGE, COURT OF CIMINAL APPEALS, PL. 7

Candidate State totals (Pct.) County totals (Pct.)

Barbara Parker Hervey (R) 4,409,925 (54.2) 6,244 (55.8)

Ramona Franklin (D) 3,727,105 (45.8) 4,946 (44.2)

JUDGE, COURT OF CIMINAL APPEALS, PL. 8

Candidate State totals (Pct.) County totals (Pct.)

Michelle Slaughter (R) 4,750,059 (74.7) 6,965 (70.5)

Mark Ash (L) 1,607,981 (25.3) 2,910 (29.5)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 17

Candidate State totals (Pct.) County totals (Pct.)

John Cyrier (R) 33,462 (62.6) 6,435 (57.0)

Michelle Ryan (D) 20,033 (37.4) 4,861 (43.0)

CALDWELL COUNTY RACES

JUDGE, 3RD COURT OF CIMINAL APPEALS, PL. 2

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

Cindy Bourland (R) 6,294 (56.3)

Edward Smith (D) 4,884 (43.7)

JUDGE, 3RD COURT OF CIMINAL APPEALS, PL. 3

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

Scott Field (R) 6,163 (55.2)

Chari Kelly (D) 5,002 (44.8)

JUDGE, 3RD COURT OF CIMINAL APPEALS, PL. 5

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

David Puryear (R) 6,221 (55.7)

Thomas J. Baker (D) 4,953 (44.3)

JUDGE, 3RD COURT OF CIMINAL APPEALS, PL. 6

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

Michael Toth (R) 6,162 (55.1)

Gisela Triana (D) 4,955 (44.3)

Write-in 61 (0.6)

DISTRICT JUDGE, DISTRICT 207

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

Jack Roninson (R) 7,938 (100)

DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

Fred Weber (D) 7,604 (100)

COUNTY JUDGE

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

Hoppy Haden (R) 6,172 (54.6)

Alfredo Munoz (D) 5,130 (45.4)

JUDGE, COUNTY COURT AT LAW

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

Barbara L. Molina (D) 7,284 (100)

DISTRICT CLERK

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

Tina Morgan Freeman (R) 6,535 (58.0)

Sandy Riojas (D) 4,730 (42.0)

COUNTY CLERK

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

Teresa Rodriguez (D) 6,833 (85.6)

Write-in 1,154 (14.5)

COUNTY TREASURER

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

Angela Meuth Rawlinson (R) 5,706 (50.8)

Lori Rangel (D) 5,521 (49.2)

COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 1

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

B.J. Westmoreland (R) 1,963 (58.9)

Ida Reyna-Magallanez (D) 1,369 (41.1)

COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 2

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

Barbara Shelton (R) 1,583 (52.0)

Edward Moses (D) 1,461 (48.0)

COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 4

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

Jerry West (R) 1,008 (36.3)

Joe Roland (D) 1,768 (63.7)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 1

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

Matt Kiely (R) 1,608 (48.2)

Aurora Chavira (D) 1,354 (40.6)

Write-in 372 (11.2)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 2

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

Shanna Conley (R) 2,233 (73.9)

Joe Tetley (D) 788 (26.1)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 3

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

Ben Brady (R) 1,054 (49.0)

Anita Delon (D) 1,099 (51.0)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 4

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

Beverly West (R) 1,093 (39.6)

Raymond De Leon (D) 1,668 (60.4)

LOCKHART ISD TRUSTEE AT-LARGE

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

Steve Johnson 3,917 (30.7)

Michael Wright 3,608 (28.3))

Tom Guyton 3,048 (23.9)

Write-in 2,167 (17.0)

PLACE 7 ACC TRUSTEE

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

Mitch Fuller 39 (32.5)

Barbara Mink 81 (67.5)

PLACE 8 ACC TRUSTEE

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

Douglas Gibbins 33 (27.5)

Stephanie Gharakhanian 36 (30.0)

Sarah Mills 51 (42.5)

MUSTANG RIDGE MAYOR

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

Alisandro M. Florezs 28 (100)

MUSTANG RIDGE CITY COUNCIL

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

Alaina M. Zachmann 12 (26.1)

David E. Vela 19 (41.3)

Michelle Taylor 15 (32.6)

PROP. 1 CITY OF MARTINDALE

Candidate Totals (Pct.)

FOR 172 (42.6)

AGAINST 232 (57.4)