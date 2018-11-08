Post Register

Caldwell County 2018 election results

Below is unoffical results from Caldwell County:

CALDWELL COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS

STATE RACES

U.S. SENATOR

Candidate   State totals (Pct.)     County totals (Pct.)

Ted Cruz (R)   4,241,980 (50.9)        6,131 (53.6)

Beto O’Rourke (D)    4,019,058 (48.3)         5,212 (45.5)

Neal M. Dikeman (L)           65,178 (0.8)    106 (0.9)

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 27

Candidate     State totals (Pct.)     County totals (Pct.)

Michael Cloud (R)    124,958 (60.3)            3,733 (62.2)

Eric Holguin (D)        75,761 (36.6)  2,091 (34.9)

Daniel Tinus (L)       4,268 (2.1)      93 (1.6)

James Duerr (I)         2,092 (1.0)      82 (1.4)

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 35

Candidate     State totals (Pct.)     County totals (Pct.)

David Smalling (R)   50,275 (26.1)  2,051 (38.5)

Lloyd Doggett (D)     1,37,325 (71.2)           3,162 (58.3)

Clark Patterson (L)   5,215 (2.7)      120 (2.3)

GOVERNOR

Candidate     State totals (Pct.)     County totals (Pct.)

Gregg Abbott (R)       4,636,029 (55.9)         6,706 (58.7)

Lupe Valdez (D)        3,524,191 (42.5)         3,162 (58.3)

Mark Jay Tippetts (L)           140,015 (1.7)  223 (2.0)

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Candidate     State totals (Pct.)     County totals (Pct.)

Dan Patrick (R)          4,242,504 (51.3)         6,163 (54.2)

Mike Collier (D)        3,837,126 (46.4)         4,949 (43.5)

Kerry McKennon (L)  183,507 (2.2)  265 (2.3)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Candidate     State totals (Pct.)     County totals (Pct.)

Ken Paxton (R)                      4,173,632 (50.6)         5,941 (52.3)

Justin Nelson (D)     3,874,265 (47.0)         5,051 (44.6)

Michael Ray Morris (L)        200,448 (2.4)  370 (3.3)

COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

Candidate     State totals (Pct.)     County totals (Pct.)

Glenn Hegar (R)       4,357,662 (53.2)         6,257 (55.4)

Joi Chevalier (D)       3,549,018 (43.4)         4,570 (40.5)

Ben Sanders (L)        279,721 (3.4)  460 (4.1)

LAND COMMISSIONER

Candidate     State totals (Pct.)     County totals (Pct.)

George P. Bush (R)   4,415,868 (53.7)         6,242 (55.1)

Miguel Suazo (D)     3,543,567 (43.1)         4,619 (40.8)

Matt Pina (L) 257,598 (3.1)  468 (4.1)

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

Candidate     State totals (Pct.)     County totals (Pct.)

Sid Miller (R)            4,203,629 (51.3)         5,913 (62.4)

Kim Olson (D)           3,798,410 (46.4)         4,999 (44.3)

Richard Carpenter (L)          190,76 (2.3)    366 (3.3)

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

Candidate     State totals (Pct.)     County totals (Pct.)

Christi Craddock (R) 4,357,720 (53.2)         5,986 (53.2)

Roman McAllen (D) 3,589,608 (43.9)         4,772 (42.4)

Mike Wright (L)         236,790 (2.9)  502 (4.5)

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE, Pl. 2

Candidate     State totals (Pct.)     County totals (Pct.)

Jimmy Blacklock (R) 4,342,276 (53.2)         6,158 (54.8)

Steve Kirkland (D)    3,823,760 (46.8)         5,079 (45.2)

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE, Pl. 4

Candidate     State totals (Pct.)     County totals (Pct.)

John Devine (R)        4,381,301 (53.8)         6,259 (55.9)

R.K. Sandill (D)                     3,768,704 (46.2)         4,948 (44.2)

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE, Pl. 6

Candidate     State totals (Pct.)     County totals (Pct.)

Jeff Brown (R)           4,385,603 (53.8)         6,206 (55.4)

Kathy Cheng (D)        3,772,929 (46.2)         5,002 (44.6)

PRESIDING JUDGE, COURT OF CIMINAL APPEALS

Candidate     State totals (Pct.)     County totals (Pct.)

Sharon Keller (R)      4,270,882 (52.3)         6,039 (55.4)

Marina T. Jackson (D)          3,711,013 (45.4)         4,819 (42.9)

William Bryan Strange III (L)         188,534 (2.3)  375 (3.4)

JUDGE, COURT OF CIMINAL APPEALS, PL. 7

Candidate     State totals (Pct.)     County totals (Pct.)

Barbara Parker Hervey (R)  4,409,925 (54.2)         6,244 (55.8)

Ramona Franklin (D)           3,727,105 (45.8)         4,946 (44.2)

JUDGE, COURT OF CIMINAL APPEALS, PL. 8

Candidate     State totals (Pct.)     County totals (Pct.)

Michelle Slaughter (R)        4,750,059 (74.7)         6,965 (70.5)

Mark Ash (L)  1,607,981 (25.3)         2,910 (29.5)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 17

Candidate     State totals (Pct.)     County totals (Pct.)

John Cyrier (R)           33,462 (62.6)  6,435 (57.0)

Michelle Ryan (D)    20,033 (37.4)  4,861 (43.0)

CALDWELL COUNTY RACES

JUDGE, 3RD COURT OF CIMINAL APPEALS, PL. 2

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

Cindy Bourland (R)   6,294 (56.3)

Edward Smith (D)     4,884 (43.7)

JUDGE, 3RD COURT OF CIMINAL APPEALS, PL. 3

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

Scott Field (R)           6,163 (55.2)

Chari Kelly (D)           5,002 (44.8)

JUDGE, 3RD COURT OF CIMINAL APPEALS, PL. 5

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

David Puryear (R)     6,221 (55.7)

Thomas J. Baker (D) 4,953 (44.3)

JUDGE, 3RD COURT OF CIMINAL APPEALS, PL. 6

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

Michael Toth (R)      6,162 (55.1)

Gisela Triana (D)     4,955 (44.3)

Write-in         61 (0.6)

DISTRICT JUDGE, DISTRICT 207

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

Jack Roninson (R)    7,938 (100)

DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

Fred Weber (D)         7,604 (100)

COUNTY JUDGE

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

Hoppy Haden (R)      6,172 (54.6)

Alfredo Munoz (D)   5,130 (45.4)

JUDGE, COUNTY COURT AT LAW

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

Barbara L. Molina (D)          7,284 (100)

DISTRICT CLERK

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

Tina Morgan Freeman (R)  6,535 (58.0)

Sandy Riojas (D)       4,730 (42.0)

COUNTY CLERK

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

Teresa Rodriguez (D)          6,833 (85.6)

Write-in         1,154 (14.5)

COUNTY TREASURER

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

Angela Meuth Rawlinson (R)        5,706 (50.8)

Lori Rangel (D)         5,521 (49.2)

COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 1

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

B.J. Westmoreland (R)        1,963 (58.9)

Ida Reyna-Magallanez (D) 1,369 (41.1)

COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 2

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

Barbara Shelton (R) 1,583 (52.0)

Edward Moses (D)   1,461 (48.0)

COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 4

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

Jerry West (R)            1,008 (36.3)

Joe Roland (D)          1,768 (63.7)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 1

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

Matt Kiely (R)            1,608 (48.2)

Aurora Chavira (D)   1,354 (40.6)

Write-in         372 (11.2)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 2

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

Shanna Conley (R)   2,233 (73.9)

Joe Tetley (D)            788 (26.1)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 3

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

Ben Brady (R)            1,054 (49.0)

Anita Delon (D)        1,099 (51.0)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 4

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

Beverly West (R)       1,093 (39.6)

Raymond De Leon (D)         1,668 (60.4)

LOCKHART ISD TRUSTEE AT-LARGE

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

Steve Johnson          3,917 (30.7)

Michael Wright 3,608 (28.3))

Tom Guyton   3,048 (23.9)

Write-in         2,167 (17.0)

PLACE 7 ACC TRUSTEE

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

Mitch Fuller  39 (32.5)

Barbara Mink            81 (67.5)

PLACE 8 ACC TRUSTEE

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

Douglas Gibbins      33 (27.5)

Stephanie Gharakhanian  36 (30.0)

Sarah Mills   51 (42.5)

MUSTANG RIDGE MAYOR

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

Alisandro M. Florezs           28 (100)

MUSTANG RIDGE CITY COUNCIL

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

Alaina M. Zachmann           12 (26.1)

David E. Vela             19 (41.3)

Michelle Taylor        15 (32.6)

PROP. 1 CITY OF MARTINDALE

Candidate     Totals (Pct.)

FOR     172 (42.6)

AGAINST         232 (57.4)

 

