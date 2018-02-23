Caldwell County Jr. Livestock Show releases schedule of events Share:







LPR staff report

The Caldwell County Junior Livestock Show and Sale begins Thursday and has released its schedule for the event, which runs through Saturday afternoon at the Caldwell County show barn.

Thursday, March 1

Market Rabbits/Poultry, 5-6 p.m.

Breeding Rabbits, 5-6 p.m.

Market Swine, 5-6 p.m.

Breeding Swine, 7-7:30 p.m.

Market lambs and goats, 6-7 p.m.

Breeding lambs and goats, 7-7:30

Market beef, 8-8:30 p.m.

Breeding beef, before 7 p.m.

Reweighs, 8:30 9 p.m.

Friday, March 2 (judging)

Project Fair Check In, 8-10 a.m.

Broilers, 8 a.m.

Turkeys, immediately following

Market lambs, immediately following

Ewes, immediately following

Goats, immediately following

Breeding goats, immediately following

Market rabbit, not before 2 p.m.

Breeding rabbits, immediately following

Short-term rabbit check-in, 5:30 p.m.

Short-term rabbit show, not before 6 p.m.

Hay hauling pre-K youth, immediately following

Project fair silent auction ends, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 3 (judging)

Market Hogs, 8 a.m.

Breeding Gilts, immediately following

Steers, 10 a.m.

Breeding beef, immediately following

Over-all showmanship, immediately following

Pet show, not before 2

Saturday, March 3, 2018 (afternoon and evening)

Barbecue by Smitty’s Market, 4 p.m.

All winners with trophies, jackets and prizes photos, 5:30 p.m.

Animal auction, 6 p.m.