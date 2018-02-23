Caldwell County Jr. Livestock Show releases schedule of events
LPR staff report
The Caldwell County Junior Livestock Show and Sale begins Thursday and has released its schedule for the event, which runs through Saturday afternoon at the Caldwell County show barn.
Thursday, March 1
Market Rabbits/Poultry, 5-6 p.m.
Breeding Rabbits, 5-6 p.m.
Market Swine, 5-6 p.m.
Breeding Swine, 7-7:30 p.m.
Market lambs and goats, 6-7 p.m.
Breeding lambs and goats, 7-7:30
Market beef, 8-8:30 p.m.
Breeding beef, before 7 p.m.
Reweighs, 8:30 9 p.m.
Friday, March 2 (judging)
Project Fair Check In, 8-10 a.m.
Broilers, 8 a.m.
Turkeys, immediately following
Market lambs, immediately following
Ewes, immediately following
Goats, immediately following
Breeding goats, immediately following
Market rabbit, not before 2 p.m.
Breeding rabbits, immediately following
Short-term rabbit check-in, 5:30 p.m.
Short-term rabbit show, not before 6 p.m.
Hay hauling pre-K youth, immediately following
Project fair silent auction ends, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 3 (judging)
Market Hogs, 8 a.m.
Breeding Gilts, immediately following
Steers, 10 a.m.
Breeding beef, immediately following
Over-all showmanship, immediately following
Pet show, not before 2
Saturday, March 3, 2018 (afternoon and evening)
Barbecue by Smitty’s Market, 4 p.m.
All winners with trophies, jackets and prizes photos, 5:30 p.m.
Animal auction, 6 p.m.