Caldwell County judge recovering following emergency surgery Share:







LPR Staff Report

Caldwell County Judge Ken Schawe is recovering following a surgical procedure he had Friday after falling ill and seeking medical attention, according to a county spokesperson.

According to a report issued Saturday from the Caldwell County Courthouse, Schawe fell ill and went to his physician on Friday. Caldwell County/Lockhart EMS was called to transport the judge to an area hospital, where he underwent immediate surgery. The report said the judge will be in the hospital recovering a few days and is expected to return to work in about a week.

No further details about the judge’s illness were provided. The report issued Saturday said no further details would be released.

“He is resting comfortably and feeling much better,” the spokesperson said in a text on Saturday. “The judge appreciates the great response by our first responders as well as the doctors and hospital staff.”

Commissioner Joe Roland wll preside in Schawe’s place at Monday’s Caldwell County Commissioners Court Meeting. Roland is the judge pro tempore.

The judge’s family asks for your prayers for his speedy recovery, the report said.