Candidates gear up for primary election

By Miles Smith

POST-REGISTER

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Caldwell County, and voters who didn’t go to the polls during early voting will cast their ballots for candidates in a number of federal, state and local races.

Ten polling places have been set up for Republican voters throughout the county, and 15 are in place for Democrats. To see where voters in your precinct will cast their ballots, pick up a copy of the Post-Register.

Through Friday, Caldwell County voters can vote early at the Scott Annex Building at 1403 Blackjack St. in Lockhart or at Luling Civic Center at 333 E. Austin Street in Luling.

Those who vote at the Scott Annex Building may do so today and Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

At the Luling Civic Center, early voters may cast their ballot today and Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.