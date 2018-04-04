City council amends zoning off City Line Road
LPR Staff Report
Lockhart City Council on Tuesday voted to amend the zoning on land categorized as Planned Development District to potentially allow for construction of a retirement home with 48 units.
Council voted unanimously to approve the change to the land located along the 700-1,000 blocks of City Line Road.
“The stated purpose (on the application) is senior housing, but it just shows multifamily,” said Lockhart City Planning Director Dan Gibson.
The move followed a brief public hearing in which neither anyone in favor or against the proposed zoning change spoke about.
During the work session, Lockhart Mayor Lew White issued a pair of proclamations. The first declared April as Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention and Child Abuse Prevention & Awareness Month, and the second declared the month as Fair Housing Month.