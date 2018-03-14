City park to host chili cook-off, spring fun day Share:







LPR Staff Report

Lockhart City Park will be a busy place this weekend.

The park will play host to the Tolbert Texas State Chili Championship on Friday and Saturday, which includes the 4th Annual Tolbert Texas State Junior Chili Championship.

The park will also be the scene for the Welcome Spring Day, which will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. The celebration, which is sponsored by the City of Lockhart, Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative, Plum Creek Casters, Awesome Jumps, Mayor Lew White, Lockhart City Manager Vance Rodgers and Caldwell County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Raymond Deleon, is meant to be a day to celebrate the cold weather season coming to an end and a chance to get outdoors.

The free event will include a washer toss, horseshoes, kite flying, a kid fish from 9 a.m.-noon with a stocked pond, Frisbee golf and free hot dogs.

The Tolbert event is a qualifier for the Terlingua International Championship Chili Cook-off. The top three finishers qualify to cook at the famous event, which will be held in November.

Chili will be judged at 2 p.m. Saturday, and Jr. Chili will be judged at 2:30.

Prizes are also awarded for a number of non-chili categories as well, including bloody marys, chicken, pinto beans, spare ribs, brisket and margaritas.