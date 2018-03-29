City-wide clean up begins April 4 in Lockhart Share:







LPR Staff Report

The City of Lockhart and Central Texas Refuse will sponsor a city wide clean up program that will begin Wednesday, April 4 and will run through April 25.

Bulky item pickup charges will not be applicable for allowed items picked up during this special clean up on the assigned days.

Pickups will be completed in four areas of the city on Wednesdays beginning April 4.

April 4: The region of the city north of San Antonio St. and west of US 183.

April 11: The region of the city south of San Antonio St. and west of US 183.

April 18: The region of the city north of Rosewood St. and east of US 183

April 25: The region of the city south of Rosewood St. and east of US 183.

Items not accepted during this clean-up include household garbage, brush/limbs, tree trunks, tires, batteries, pesticides, oil, paints, chemicals, varnishes, thinners, wire and lumber longer than 4’. Household Hazardous waste will NOT be accepted during this City Wide Clean-Up including chemicals, pesticides, paints, etc. A special Household Hazardous Cleanup for chemicals, pesticides, paints, etc. will be held on April 28, 2018. Please call (512) 398-3461 for additional information.

During this special City Wide Clean-Up program, no items from residential or commercial construction sites will be accepted. Appliances, metal objects, and furniture must be stacked separately; appliances will be picked up separately. All loose materials must be in bags or in containers that cannot weigh more than 60 pounds.

All acceptable materials must be out at the property line by 8 a.m. on the date of your assigned pickup. Please do not put material in the street or where it causes a traffic hazard. Areas will be videoed to ensure compliance. Should you have questions, please call Central Texas Refuse at 1-800-664-2833 during normal business hours.