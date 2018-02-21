Colonel: Black history is American history Share:







By Miles Smith

Editor/POST-REGISTER

On Saturday night at the Lockhart Evening Lions club, the message delivered was one of pride, hope, equality, sacrifice and humility as a retired colonel with the United States Army detailed his journey from humble San Antonio busboy to decorated officer.

Col. Edward K. Maney was the keynote speaker at the Progressive Club’s 44th Annual Banquet, a yearly celebration of Black History Month, achievements by African Americans and their role in U.S. history.

The San Antonio native talked about the problems with being designated a skin color, which overgeneralizes people and describes nothing about their ancestry or unique experience. He also stressed that black history was not its own separate category.

“In 2015, when my mother died, I found out that my great-granfather may have come into this country crossing the Rio Grande in Juarez,” Maney said. “Back in the day when I was growing up, I had all kinds of folks calling me half. That was a fight. I didn’t know why I was fighting, but I knew what I was defending.

“Black history is American history. It is not separate and distinct. It is ingrained into the fabric of what we call America.”

