CULTURAL EXPOSURE: Lockhart gets taste of Tuvan Throat Singing

By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

This weekend, Lockhart was awash in Alash.

Alash, a world-renowned group of throat singers from Tuva, a tiny republic in Central Asia that is now part of the Russian Federation, played three shows in Lockhart during the Sip and Stroll. The trio regaled crowds with their interpretation of the ancient art of throat singing, which was developed by the nomadic herdsmen centuries ago in their region.

Bady-Dorzhu Ondar, Ayan-ool Sam, Ayan Shirizhik and their manager, Sean Quirk, made the rounds in the Caldwell County seat over the weekend. The group played for a packed house at the Masur Gallery, entertained kids at Lockhart Montessori School and taped an edition of the Lockhart Post-Register’s new soon-to-debut “Hot off the Press” series, which will feature musical performances from a variety of guests.

The sound is truly unique. Some musical experts have likened it to sounding like human bagpipes, but the trio was mum when asked how they specifically make the unique sound that characterizes their genre of music.

