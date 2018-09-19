District streak continues for 4-0 Lady Lions Share:







By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

The Lockhart Lady Lions are still perfect in district play, surging to a 4-0 record, which already doubles their district win total from last season.

The Lady Lions swept their last two district opponents, winning in three sets on the road against Reagan last Friday night and at home Tuesday night against Travis.

But stiff competition lies ahead on Friday night for the Lady Lions – Dripping Springs, which also jumped out to a 4-0 record to begin district play.

Head coach Alex Bothe had an upbeat attitude after Tuesday night’s win over Travis as she turned her attention toward Friday’s road battle of the unbeaten.

“I’m super proud of the way we stepped it up tonight,” Bothe said. “We continue to improve every day. We are excited to get back in the gym and prepare for Dripping Springs on Friday.

“This upcoming game will be a good match and we are ready to fight hard and compete.”

Against Travis, the Lady Lions won 25-11, 25-8, 25-7. Kallie Krenz led in kills with nine and Brooklyn Miller had six. Karleigh Caudillo had 13 digs and Miller added 11. Miller led in assists with 17 and Abbe Rougeou added 14. Sydney Shaw led in blocks with three and Keiah Young had two. Kaylee Reynolds had six aces and Rougeou had three.

The freshmen beat Travis 2-0, and the JV team won 2-1.

Against Reagan, Lockhart won 25-8, 25-9, 25-18. Rougeou had 14 kills, Krenz had 13 and Miller had 12. Caudillo had 26 digs and Krenz had 23. Rougeou led in assists with 28 and Miller had 25. Young, Rougeou and Shaw each had two blocks, and Rougeou and Kelsey Stephens each had two aces.