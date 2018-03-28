Egg hunts hopping this weekend Share:







LPR Staff Report

This weekend, Lockhart State Park held its snipe hunt – a nighttime Easter egg hunt that park interpreter Lauren Hartwick says is its biggest event of the year.

But if you missed it, never fear: there are still egg hunts and other events coming up to give you and your little ones a chance to come out of your shells.

On Friday, the Golden Age Home (1505 S. Main St., Lockhart) is hosting its annual Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m.-noon. The event invites kids ages 0-12 to participate in the free community event, which includes crafts, a petting zoo and hot dogs. Snow cones will be available for purchase.

Ebenezer Lutheran Church is also hosting what it bills as a traditional egg hunt including arts and crafts, hotdogs and piñata prizes at 10 a.m. Friday. The church is located at 251 Church St. in Maxwell.

Take a break from the egg hunts on Saturday and go for a run at the Lockhart Kiwanis Club’s 5K Stampede. The event includes a 1K fun run/walk at 8 a.m., and a 5K Stampede that will begin at 8:20 a.m. Register at runsignup.com/Race/Tx/Lockhart/5Kstampede. You may also register on race day from 6:30 a.m.-8 a.m.

The egg-cellent fun continues at First United Methodist Church at 313 W. San Antonio Street in Lockhart at 10 a.m. The church invites interested participants to gather at the Family Life Center.

A couple of venues have opted to hold their Easter egg hunts on Easter Sunday. Those include Grace Lutheran at 919 West San Antonio Street (9 a.m.) and Martindale United Methodist Church (9 a.m.).