Ellison brothers display feet of strength in 23-21 homecoming win

By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

If Charles Dickens had been a 2018 Lockhart football fan, it’s unlikely that he would have penned a novel called “A Tale of Two Ellisons.”

Given the equally stellar play of Lions running backs Daequan Ellison and Daetron Ellison in Lockhart’s homecoming game win, it would have been pretty difficult for him to have led with “It was the best of the Ellisons, it was the worst of the Ellisons.”

The Lions’ 23-21 win over the visiting Burnet Bulldogs (0-3) featured stellar play from both senior RB Daequan Ellison and his brother, junior RB Daetron Ellison. Daequan ran the ball a workmanlike 25 times for 184 yards and a touchdown, and Daetron provided a jolt to the offense, catching a 33-yard pass from fellow tailback Jesus Aldana and scoring from 52 yards out on a run.

The stalwart performance from the younger Ellison came during his 2018 varsity debut. Daetron got touches on varsity in the maroon and white scrimmage in August before Coach Brian Herman determined he would practice and begin the season on junior varsity.

Herman made the decision to move Daetron to primetime following the Lions’ clash with Taylor, a 30-29 road loss that Lockhart led by 19 points going into the fourth quarter.

“He’s always been a dynamic player,” Herman said. “He showed flashes throughout the game tonight and was helpful to us in so many ways.”

