Emergency chief resigns: Ritchey to take over homeland security for CAPCOG







By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

He’s deftly led emergency preparation and recovery efforts through five major presidentially declared disasters and the tragic 2016 hot air balloon crash during his four-year tenure with the county.

But later this summer, Caldwell County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Chief Martin Ritchey will wear a different hat when he takes over as director of homeland security for the 10-county area of the Capital Area Council of Governments, which includes Caldwell County.

Ritchey made the announcement during Monday’s commissioner’s court meeting, where he presented a letter of resignation to Judge Ken Schawe.

