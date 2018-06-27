Complete Fourth of July Event Schedule Share:







LPR Staff Report

If you need a little more action than a backyard barbecue to celebrate Independence Day, Caldwell County has got you covered with four big events beginning Saturday, including three fireworks shows on different evenings.

Saturday, June 30

McMahan (aka “Whizzerville” to its locals) is getting an early start on the holiday, holding a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Prime spots to watch the procession from the McMahan Community Center/Baptist Church are Whizzerville Hall and R&G BBQ.

Festivities continue in the evening. At 6 p.m., the McMahan Volunteer Fire Department will have grilled hamburgers and hot dogs available for supper, and the women’s club will sell desserts. Fireworks will commence at dark.

Tuesday, July 3

Lockhart isn’t making folks wait until July 4 to join in the Independence Day fun, either.

The Chamber of Commerce, City of Lockhart, GreenGroup, First Lockhart National Bank and RBFCU are sponsoring an early Independence Day Eve soiree that begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lockhart City Park. The event promises to have food vendors, live music provided by the Lockhart Area Music Association and arts and crafts. Folks are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and get situated before the fireworks show, which will start at dusk.

Wednesday, July 4

Finally, we come to July 4, when Martindale and Dale will each hold their community’s events.

Martindale will hold a parade Wednesday morning, continuing a tradition that began 29 years ago when Ross King and Jane Latham inadvertently began the annual tradition downtown.

King and Latham, his sister, decided to join the San Marcos Fourth of July nighttime river parade on a whim, but it was a dry summer and the parade was cancelled at the last minute. Not wanting to waste an opportunity for fun, Jane decided to load up the family and create their own parade in the small stretch of downtown Martindale. The family crowned Jane “Queen,” piled into three cars and a trailer, set their radios to the same station, and took turns driving up and down the street waving at their imaginary audience.

“The next year,” Jane recalled, “I got a call from a neighbor asking if we were having the parade again.”

To join the parade, just jump in line by 9:45 a.m. You can decorate pretty much any mode of transportation — vehicles, ATVs, bikes, scooters, etc. Every year the Cen Tex Tin Lizzies drive a group of Model T Fords. There have been gauchos and show ponies, and leashed pets of all kinds.

Free parking is at the Allen Bates River Park and in the lot next to the post office. Groups can meet at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

At night, check out Dale. The heart of the event will be at the Dale Community Center, where things will kick off with a parade at 7 p.m. Refreshments (hot dogs, snow cones and other concessions) will be available for purchase.

The fireworks show will begin at dark.