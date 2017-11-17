Filing opens for March 6, 2018 Primaries: What’s on the ballot?

By Kathi Bliss

Editor/POST-REGISTER

Filing opened on Saturday for places on the ballot in the upcoming March 6, 2018 Primary Election. A wide range of Federal, State and local positions will be up for election in 2018.

Places available on the ballot include:

Federal

Senator (Ted Cruz); and

State Representatives (All).

State

Governor;

Lt. Governor;

Attorney General;

Comptroller;

General Land Office Commissioner;

Agriculture Commissioner;

Railroad Commissioner;

Supreme Court (Three Justices);

Court of Criminal Appeals (Three Justices);

State Board of Education (Seven members); and

State Representatives (All).

County

County Judge;

Commissioners, Precincts Two and Four (Moses and Roland);

Justice of the Peace (All Precincts);

County Court at Law Judge;

District Attorney;

District Clerk;

County Clerk; and

County Treasurer.

Filing will remain open until Dec. 11, 2017, for all places on the ballot, and voters must register before Feb. 5, 2018, to be eligible to vote in the Primary Election.

The Post-Register will continue to update local voters as candidates file for elected office and make their official announcements. The publisher’s “Election Coverage Policy” is stated below for reference.

“The Post-Register offers all candidates a one-time, 500-word or less ‘campaign announcement,’ giving the candidate the opportunity to introduce themselves to their community. These announcements must be written by the candidate or one of their supporters, and will be neither drafted nor edited by the staff of the Post-Register, with the exception of corrections for spelling and punctuation. One headshot-style photograph may be included.

These announcements must be received within our general content constraints, meaning they must be accompanied by the name and telephone number of the submittor, and will be reviewed for appropriate content (focusing on issues, rather than personalities). Campaign announcements will be published on a space-available, first-come, first-served basis. If more than one candidate in a race has submitted a campaign announcement and space is not available for all announcements in that race, the announcements will be published together in the next available issue.

We will begin accepting Candidate Announcements in connection with the opening of the filing period on Nov. 11, 2017, and will continue accepting the same until Dec. 11, 2017. Announcements will begin running in the Dec. 14, 2017 edition, and will continue until all announcements have been published, or until the Jan. 18, 2018 edition (six weeks prior to the March 6, 2018 Primary Election day).

Additionally, we welcome Letters to the Editor addressing candidates or issues of local interest. However, Letters to the Editor discussing campaign issues will not be accepted from candidates, nor will they be published if they are deemed by our Editorial Board to be potentially libelous. Such letters, along with any other news items or photographs involving non-incumbent candidates, will be held from Jan. 18, 2018, until after Election Day. Exceptions to this policy will be made for incumbent candidates, only, who are involved with timely, hard-news events directly related to the office they currently occupy (accident identifications, arrests, meeting business, etc. Ribbon cuttings and receptions will not be considered for publication if candidates are involved).’