FOR THE WATCH: Timepieces are Lockhart jeweler’s specialty, he says Share:







By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

It’s no longer the Jewel of Lockhart, but there are still jewels inside the shop that’s long been a landmark at 101 W. San Antonio Street.

In January, the shop was purchased by Jose Banuelos, who renamed it Armando’s Jewelers. Banuelos also has a shop by the same name in San Antonio on West Avenue.

The shops are named after Banuelos’ 16-year-old son, Armando. The jury is out on whether Armando will take over in the footsteps of his father, though.

“Hopefully,” said the elder Banuelos as he worked on a wristwatch at his workbench.

Watches are Jose’s thing, he says, explaining that where jewelry is concerned, he considers himself more of a watchmaker. The shop specializes in watch sales and watch repairs, including Rolexes, which require a certain level of care and precision.

To read the rest of the story, pick up a copy of the Post-Register.