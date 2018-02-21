For many students, livestock shows pave a surefire road to success Share:







Kiersten Reed, right, has some help with her flock, which includes Edward. Her father, Grady Reed, left, is an integral part of her team. Miles Smith/Post Register

By Miles Smith

Editor/POST-REGISTER

Despite having gotten his name from the “Twilight” series, Edward doesn’t look much like a vampire.

Wearing a vest and a content, placid expression, the market lamb stood calmly by the side of his caretaker, Kiersten Reed, an eighth-grader at Lockhart Junior High who is already an old pro at raising livestock, having participated in shows since she was in the third grade.

“I really enjoy it,” said Reed, 13, whose Lytton Springs abode is home to a number of sheep and rabbits (which she has also shown). “I think it is something to do besides school that is not something that everybody else does. And I really enjoy working with the animals.”

And now, she’s gearing up for another event. The Caldwell County Junior Livestock Show is set to commence on Thursday, March 1 at the county show barn with weigh-ins and check-ins. Judging begins March 2 and wraps up on Saturday, March 3. The event concludes that evening with a barbecue and an animal auction.

