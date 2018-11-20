Former Pct. 1 commissioner Wright: It was honor to serve Share:







By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

The Caldwell County Commissioners Court held a special meeting Monday to officially approve the results of the Nov. 6 general election, which will result in changes in Precincts 1 and 2 and at county judge.

But shortly after commencing, the meeting quickly turned into an unofficial going-away party for Pct. 1 Commissioner Terry Wright, who was appointed last December by County Judge Ken Schawe when Hoppy Haden stepped down to run for what turned out to be a successful campaign for Caldwell county judge.

Wright, the son of former Caldwell County Judge H.T. Wright, ran in an attempt to keep his seat, but lost to 2005 Texas A&M graduate B.J. Westmoreland in the March primaries. Westmoreland eventually won the chair, defeating Ida Reyna-Magallanez in the general election.

While Westmoreland was expected to take over the reins later Monday evening (the rules are different for appointees than for defeated officials elected to their posts, who serve until January), the day belonged to Wright, who led off commissioner’s comments by thanking everyone who helped him during his brief term.

